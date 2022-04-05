‘The tentacles of the Northern Ireland Protocol reach way beyond mere cargo and ports – and you could see the problems coming from outer space’

Pro-Brexit graffiti in the loyalist-dominated Tiger’s Bay district of north Belfast in 2016; Sir Reg argues that the potential for Brexit to cause problems for NI were obvious to politicians at the time

That is the view expressed by Sir Reg Empey, speaking to the News Letter after the HRC announced it plans to spend the coming years making sure Northern Ireland stays in lockstep with European human rights rules.

In a report published on Monday the HRC said “if certain European Union equality laws are changed ... to improve the protection of human rights, then Northern Ireland must keep pace with those changes”.

Otherwise, the HRC stands ready to embark on a series of legal battles.

The HRC said that whenever the UK government signed up to the NI Protocol in 2020, it did so with a promise that there would be no downgrading of rights after Brexit.

In particular, Article 2 of the Protocol commits the government to maintaining the set of rights listed in the Good Friday Agreement, plus six specific EU directives about racial and gender equality.

UUP peer Sir Reg, who had been a remainer in the 2016 referendum, told the News Letter: “My own personal view is that a lot of these disputed situations will end up in the courts.

“It’s one of the down-stream consequences of the Protocol, and of it having changed the character of how we’re governed in general. Clearly, this goes well beyond trade.

“The tentacles of the Protocol are reaching into virtually all areas of public life.”

He said back in 2016 a UUP delegation visited David Cameron, and realised that “basically they didn’t have a plan” for Northern Ireland, post-Brexit.

This was despite the fact that “anybody could see from outer space that there was going to be a problem for NI”.

As it turned out, the Brexit referendum led to “the worst set of international negotiations the UK has ever conducted,” with Northern Ireland led into a “complete ambush”.

“We’ve been steamrollered into a position without it being thought through properly,” Lord Empey concluded.

“We’re going to have to live with the consequences of this for years to come.”