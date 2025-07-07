Organisers of the famed Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal say they are unable to secure any grant funding for the annual event - which attracts around 10,000 to the picturesque seaside resort each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event, held a week prior to the main Twelfth demonstrations in Northern Ireland, is celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere with only around 30 Gardai needed to manage the huge event.

Members of over 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, and Monaghan, as well as Northern Ireland attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International visitors often come from Australia, America, Canada, Australia, Ghana, England, Scotland and Wales.

The annual Orange Order parade in the Co. Donegal seaside village of Rossnowlagh. Lodges from all over Ireland took part the parade which sees them making their way onto the beach beside the Atlantic Ocean. Pictured is Fermanagh district parade on the beach. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Around 40 marching bands typically take part, contributing to a vibrant display of music and tradition.

However County Grand Master David Mahon, who is from Rossnowlagh, told the News Letter that the first time they ever secured any funding for the event was when Mary McAleese held the office of Irish President, in 1997.

"Mary and her husband, Senator Martin McAleese, had a good relationship with us," he said. "They would have been helpful in getting us grants but once they went out of office nobody else bothered.

"And nobody helped us before that either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh district parade on the beach at the annual Orange parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"We don't get any funding at all. A lot of the Northern Ireland twelfths all get funding from the local councils but, we never get anything.

"We'd be ringing the Council offices and different things, you know, but nobody really comes back to you."

He said council grants could be helpful in providing portable toilets and rubbish skips for the annual parade.

"There's a lot of expense on our side for a small community organisation. They are always talking about how welcoming Ireland is – but there are no grants for the only Twelfth parade in southern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local hotel in Rossnowlagh is always well overbooked for the event, he says, such is in the influx of visitors.

Instead of using money maintaining their own halls, he says, the Orange Lodges in Donegal have to spend significant money each year subsidizing the annual parade and transporting their bands to the event.

He believes St Patrick's Parades - which some of their Orange bands also take part in - would get significant funding by contrast.

Mr Mahon says individual members of the local Catholic community attend the parade "especially people who are fond of music".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said local politicians or community leaders do not really acknowledge it or attendant.

There is no tradition of sending out formal invitations to anyone, he added.

Neither Donegal County Council nor the councillors from the Rossnowlagh area, nor any of the County’s TDs had offered any response at the time of going to press.

Only Independent Councillor Niamh Kennedy, who was Mayor of Co Donegal until 30 June, responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had "never witnessed an application for funding through any of the normal channels and nobody has contacted me in relation to this" she said.

"I have allocated a small amount of money to help with portaloos from a local businessman for the parade. The council also provides litter collecting and provisions for cleaning and gathering waste.