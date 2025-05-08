Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The theft of a VE Day flag from outside an Orange Hall in Limavady shows "blatant disrespect" to people from all traditions who fought to secure freedom in World War II, the order has said.

The PSNI said they received a report of the theft of a flag in the Drumrane Road area of Limavady on Wednesday, 7 May.

"Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, are ongoing," police said.

"It is believed that the theft occurred at some point overnight between 10pm on Tuesday, 6th May and 9am on Wednesday, 7h May.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1123 of 07/05/25."

The local orange lodge said the flag had been erected at some height and would have taken "considerable effort" to get high enough to rip it down.

The cable ties which had been used to attach the flag are still visible in the photograph supplied by the lodge.

Orange Order Chief Executive Iain Carlisle said the vandalism showed disrespect to people from all traditions who to secure freedom in World War II.

“ As people across the world come together to remember and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, it is sad that once again, an Orange Hall has been targeted,” he said.

"The individuals who are responsible have again displayed their intolerance and hatred of our history and culture.

"Their actions show a blatant disrespect to all those local men and women, from all traditions, who volunteered to serve their nation and secured the freedom of Europe 80 years ago.”

In a statement, the officers and members of Largy Sons of William and Limavady District LOL No.6 expressed their "profound disappointment over the theft and vandalism of one of the three flags erected outside Largy Orange Hall".

"The flags were put up to mark the significant 80th anniversary of VE Day, a day that symbolizes the triumph over tyranny and the hard-won freedoms enjoyed today,” they said.

"The stolen flag was not just a piece of fabric fluttering in the wind; it was a symbol of the immense sacrifices made by countless individuals during World War II.

"The officers and members of Largy LOL are particularly disheartened that a flag commemorating such a pivotal moment in history has been treated with such irreverence.

"VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the day when the Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender, bringing an end to a brutal conflict that claimed millions of lives.

"The desecration of a flag representing such a momentous occasion is more than just an act of vandalism; it is an affront to the memory of those who laid down their lives for a better future.

“We would call on those responsible for this disrespectful act to reflect on their actions and feel genuine remorse.”

The vandalism has sent “ripples of shock and disappointment” through the community, they said.

"The act of tearing down and stealing the flag is seen as a direct attack on the values of respect, unity, and remembrance that VE Day embodies.”