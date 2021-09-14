‘There is no place for any protests againt refugees’ says Alliance MLA

Stewart Dickson

Mr Dickson was referring specifically to the arrival of foreign nationals in Carrickfergus in July, when they were housed in the Loughshore Hotel by the Home Office.

Their presence sparked a raft of rumours online, but the authorities refused to shed any light on how many people were residing there, where they had came from, or why they were in Carrick.

For example, the Home Office declined to confirm if the people were immigrants, refugees, or asylum seekers (people requesting refugee status).

Mr Dickson was speaking on Stormonts first day back after summer yesterday.

He called on Mr Givan to “condemn the actions of a small minority of people who protested in Carrickfergus recently at the presence of refugees there... and there’s no place for those people who wish to protest against those who have come from very difficult backgrounds to get to NI”.

Mr Givan said “Northern Ireland has always been a welcoming place” and added: “Its a matter for the Home Office ultimately to determine if people’s request for asylum ultimately leads to them staying here, but when they’re here its important there’s support provided.”

Seperately, only a few days ago SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone had said there was “no place” for “intolerant” traditional Christians who want to protest against an LGBTQQIA+ Pride parade in Mid Ulster.

