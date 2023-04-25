'There needs to be a rethink by the Treasury on public sector pay': Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP leader said that unless the government can recruit and retain public servants then the delivery of vital services will suffer in the future.

“Last week I met with officials from the civil service union Nipsa to discuss public sector pay,” he said.

“This is the latest in a series of meetings held with trade unions representing public sector workers in Northern Ireland. I am now more convinced that the Treasury funding model for Northern Ireland needs re-examined. The amount of money available for our public services will continue to reduce under the current Barnett approach.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey said there are major challenges around the recruitment and retention of people… in some cases due to higher wages in the private sector, or in other countries, where many can attain better pay and more flexible work.

“The government must be able to attract and retain people who have the skills to deliver those vital services, including in health and education. This is especially challenging in an environment where inflation is high and the cost-of-living impacts on household budgets.

