Theresa May to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Wednesday

Theresa May will travel to Dublin following Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon for talks on Brexit with Taioseach Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister's official spokesman has announced.

Mrs May will fly on to Brussels later that evening ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday, but no further meetings in the Belgian capital have yet been announced.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

She is also planning to speak by phone with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday afternoon while she is in Brussels for meetings with Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

Mr. Varadkar told the Dail parliament in Dublin he wanted to help give assurances the UK may need to ratify the draft withdrawal treaty without changing its substance.

"It remains in the hands of the UK to decide that we don't end up in a no-deal scenario.

"The option is there to revoke Article 50, the option is there to extend Article 50, and while there may not be a majority for anything or at least any deal at the moment in the House of Commons, I do believe that there is a majority that the UK should not be plunged into a no-deal scenario.

"It is in their hands at any point in time to take the threat of no deal off the table, either by revoking Article 50 or, if that is a step too far, by extending it."