This is a time for unionists to withstand the pressure and show strength, not weakness, says the TUV leader Jim Allister

​The Traditional Unionist leader put out a statement yesterday in which he said: “Tomorrow [Monday] will be a day of unprecedented spin and possibly deception as pressure is piled on Unionism to give in on the protocol.“The anchor to which unionism must hold firm is that of sovereignty. If the deal does not remove colonial subjection to EU law and Brussels’ Customs Code, then Article 6 of the Acts of Union will remain in suspension and Northern Ireland detached from the Union.“It is a time for strength, not weakness.”