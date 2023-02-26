News you can trust since 1737
This is a time for unionists to withstand the pressure and show strength, not weakness, says the TUV leader Jim Allister

Unionists must hold firm today amid the spin, Jim Allister has said.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 8:16pm

​The Traditional Unionist leader put out a statement yesterday in which he said: “Tomorrow [Monday] will be a day of unprecedented spin and possibly deception as pressure is piled on Unionism to give in on the protocol.“The anchor to which unionism must hold firm is that of sovereignty. If the deal does not remove colonial subjection to EU law and Brussels’ Customs Code, then Article 6 of the Acts of Union will remain in suspension and Northern Ireland detached from the Union.“It is a time for strength, not weakness.”

If the deal does not remove colonial subjection to EU law and Brussels’ Customs Code, then Article 6 of the Acts of Union will remain in suspension, says Jim Allister. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
