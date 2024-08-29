“You don’t often get to pick your own moment and I’ve been glad that I’ve been able to do that.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outgoing SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it has been a “great privilege” to have been the leader of the party he joined when he was 14 or 15 for almost a decade.

He said he has told the party chairman that he will resign as leader at the party conference on October 5 and confirmed he will continue as MP for Foyle.

“The bottom line, though, is (that) this last few years has been a period of immense change across these islands,” he told media during a press conference in Londonderry.

“What we have seen after Brexit has been really unstable in many ways, but also been a moment of opportunity, and now that we have the three strands, all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, in a better place, a more stable place, this is also now a big moment of change for this island, and I, for one, want to give my full commitment to leading in that space.

“I want to be a voice for leading for change, to develop a new Ireland, to make the case for change across this island, and I need to be able to have to the space to do that, the time to do that.”

Mr Eastwood said many do not realise the effort that goes into the day-to-day running of a political party.

He said: “While I have been privileged and happy to do that, the moment now has come for me to step aside to allow other people to take on that mantle, to allow myself to focus on things I need to focus on, primarily representing the people of this city but also making the case for a new Ireland, making the case for change across this island.

“That’s the work that I’m very passionate about, that’s the work that I’m committed to do.

Colum Eastwood will resign as SDLP leader at the party conference on October 5 - and has said that Claire Hanna, left, is “far and away” the best candidate to replace him

“So, today, I have told the party chairman that I will be resigning as leader of the SDLP at the upcoming party conference on October 5 and being there as a loyal servant of the party and to the next leader.

“I look forward to working with the new leader, making sure that our voice is heard at Westminster, with a new Labour government, we’ve got lots of very strong connections.

“We continue to do that work, but after a long period in leadership it’s now time to give somebody else a chance and to re-energise the party, and I look forward to being there to support them.”

Mr Eastwood said it had been his decision to resign as SDLP leader.

He said: “This is absolutely my decision. I have taken time to make that decision, I have spoken to others about it.

“You don’t often get to pick your own moment and I’ve been glad that I’ve been able to do that.

“You can play different roles in politics. I have been a party activist and, first and foremost, I am committed to the principles of the SDLP.

“Almost more importantly to the cause of delivering a new Ireland. It just is an awful lot of work over nine years to have to deal with all of the day-to-day issues of running a political party.

“I feel much freer now to be able to do and do that work, which is the work of this generation, to deliver a new united Ireland for all of our people.”

Mr Eastwood said that Claire Hanna was “far and away” the best candidate to replace him as SDLP leader.

He said: “I have worked with Claire Hanna for a long time, we have been friends for many, many years, come up through the party together.

“We’ve worked so closely together at Westminster.

“One of the things about being a party leader or the leader of any organisation, you get to figure out what leadership takes.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Claire Hanna has what it takes to be the leader of the SDLP.

“She would be far and away the best option for the members.

“This is my opportunity to be the first to endorse Claire Hanna.

“It is up to Claire but I hope she puts her name forward, and I hope the party endorse her.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has thanked Mr Eastwood “for the great contribution you have made over nine years as SDLP leader”.