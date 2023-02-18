Peter Summerton, who is MD of McCulla Ireland, writes in today’s News Letter (scroll down for link) that the original Northern Ireland Protocol would, if fully implemented, have crashed the supply chain.

Now Mr Summerton says that he has watched the gradual watering down of new government plans for so-called ‘Green’ and ‘Red’ lanes (for goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and goods from GB to NI but travelling on to the Republic of Ireland) so that there will be insufficient benefit traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals have now morphed into much more complex arrangements and the green lane has ‘Chameleoned’ to a dull pink.”

Peter Summerton, MD of McCulla Ireland, giving evidence to the House of Lords sub committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol, last September, showing the sort of paperwork that has to be filled in to cross the Irish Sea. Now he fears that the new protocol deal will not tackle such documentation, which is the real deterrence to companies exporting to Northern Ireland, because politicians have focused on cutting checks

Mr Summerton says that the political focus on reducing checks has missed the fact that “that the vast majority of the problems are caused by the depth of bureaucracy required to even get products moving in the first place at collection points, long before arrival at ports”.

It is this paperwork, he says, which is putting off GB traders from exporting to NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the “right deal” on the protocol, rather than a rushed deal is vital, after talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister stressed that "we have not got a deal yet" as he vowed to continue negotiating with the European Commission "intensely".

Mr Sunak met with Stormont leaders earlier on Friday at the Culloden hotel. Speaking to broadcasters in Downing Street after returning from his trip, the Prime Minister said: "Today I had positive conversations with political parties in Northern Ireland about our ongoing discussions to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Now it's clear that we need to find solutions to the practical problems that the protocol is causing families and businesses in Northern Ireland, as well as address the democratic deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now there's more work to do. And that's why my ministerial colleagues and I will continue talking to the European Union intensely to find solutions that protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland's place in our single market."