Three unionist parties hail the Belfast missiles-for-Ukraine deal which will add 200 jobs to factory

The three main unionist parties have hailed news of a massive missile contract for Thales.

The TUV said that it shows the UK is "taking its responsibilities seriously" when it comes to aiding Ukraine, while the UUP called it "a great boost to the defence industry in Northern Ireland".

The DUP have likewise welcomed the move, though leader Gavin Robinson said it came after "appalling" scenes in the Oval Office last Friday between Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian government is to buy at least £1.16 billion-worth of missiles from Thales, which has a factory in Castlereagh Industrial Estate, east Belfast, it was revealed on Sunday.

Image of a Thales LMM weapon, a type of missile built in its Belfast factory. Taken from the Thales website

This factory will build thousands of the LMMs (lightweight multirole missiles), helping to make 700 existing jobs at the site more secure and adding another 200 to the payroll, the government said.

It described the weapons as "advanced air defence missiles".

The order has been placed by the UK MoD on behalf of the Ukrainian government, and is funded by a loan underwritten by the UK's Export Credits Guarantee Department.

The deal contains the possibility of Ukraine purchasing an additional £500m-worth of missiles, which would take the full contract up to a value of £1.6bn.

There was already a contract signed last September for £162m involving the purchase of 650 similar missiles by Ukraine; deliveries of those started in December 2024.

The news comes as the USA is wavering over whether to keep supporting the Ukrainian war effort.

Last Friday the issue came to a head during a press conference between the two countries' leaders at which Mr Trump berated him for being "very disrespectful" and told him "you gotta be more thankful" for US support.

"I've empowered you to be a tough guy," Mr Trump told Mr Zelensky. "I don't think you'd be a tough guy without the United States."

Another theme of the new US administration is that European nations must shoulder more of the burden for defending the continent, as opposed to relying on the USA to protect them.

Reacting to the missile deal, the TUV said in a statement: “We welcome the fact that Belfast will once again benefit from our place within the UK with Thales securing this £1.6bn deal.

“The UK can be proud of the role it has played in continuing to aid Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

“With the approach of the new administration in Washington increasingly moving towards disengagement in Europe, it is more important than ever that Europe steps up to the plate when it comes to spending on defence – something it frankly hasn’t done in many decades.

“There is no disputing the fact that President Trump has a point when he says the US has carried an unfair share of the burden when it comes to the defence of Europe.

"We welcome the fact that this contract is evidence that the UK is taking its responsibilities seriously.

“What a contrast with our neighbours in the Irish Republic who continue to shirk their responsibilities and free load on other nations when it comes to both air and naval defence.

“As this contract shows, taking international responsibilities seriously reaps dividends in jobs domestically.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: "It builds on not only the work that has been done to encourage defence contributions and spend in Northern Ireland, but it also recognises the significant contribution Thales has made to the ongoing efforts in Ukraine.

“In fact, Ukraine would have fallen had it not been for the contribution from Belfast in the early phases.

“While international coalitions have increased and contributions have been made from a wide range of countries and companies, the Belfast contribution has continued to grow.

“It is of vital importance... There is no point talking about international principles, no point talking about the values we respect and that we wish to protect globally if you are not prepared to stand up for them.”

On the White House meeting, he said: “I thought it was appalling and I think anybody that watched it will have been disappointed because you will always have to-ing and fro-ing in international relations and in diplomatic channels, but actually President Zelensky is a gentleman who has stood at the forefront of his country and their plight over the last three years.

“He is internationally regarded as somebody who has stepped up remarkably in defence of his nation, giving hope where seemingly there was little.

“For such a public spectacle it was disappointing.”

And UUP MP Robin Swann said: "This is a very welcome announcement which will not only act as a great boost to the defence industry in Northern Ireland, but also the wider local economy with the creation of 200 new jobs. This investment also symbolises and cements our unwavering support for Ukraine.

“Last week I made clear to the Prime Minister on the floor of the Commons that Northern Ireland has a vital role to play in the defence industry and that this place offers a wealth of expertise and manufacturing capabilities. “I’m pleased that the Prime Minister agreed and asked the Secretary of State for Defence John Healy MP to meet with me.

"I look forward to meeting the Defence Secretary this evening [Monday] to discuss the role Northern Ireland has to play in supporting Ukraine and our own national defence, as well as the strategic opportunities that Aldergrove offers."

Meanwhile UUP MLA Steve Aiken said: “‘The award of a £1.5bn-plus contract to Thales in Belfast, on top of recent orders to India, is a great boost to our aerospace industry.

"The lineage of air defence development in Belfast, from Short Brothers building the Sea Cat and Blowpipe Missiles, to today’s announcement on the LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) just demonstrates the skills we have here in Northern Ireland.

“But we can, and should, do more. As a proportion of defence investment across our nation, NI lags behind. We have the skills, the R&D background and a highly productive workforce. In defending the Ukraine, our European Allies and our nation, we should also use this opportunity to revitalise our manufacturing sectors.”