'Time to re-write 1951 refugee treaty' says Ulster Unionist peer Sir Reg Empey

Sir Reg Empey has said an international treaty which governs how refugees are handled should be re-written.

The UUP peer and former party leader had asked the government questions about the matter prior to the recent anti-immigrant rioting that hit the UK.

In short, the government has responded that it is not looking at any re-writing of the treaty – to Lord Empey's disappointment.

Almost the whole world is fully signed up to the 1951 Refugee Convention, with the notable exceptions of the USA, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia. Among other things, it says that refugees who enter a country illegally should not be deported or punished, “provided they present themselves without delay to the authorities and show good cause for their illegal entry or presence”.

It also says refugees should not be expelled “save on grounds of national security or public order”, that they should not be sent back to their country of origin if their “freedom would be threatened on account of his race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion”, and calls on host states to “make every effort to expedite naturalization proceedings” for refugees, allowing them to gain citizenship.

Lord Empey asked the government via a parliamentary question if “they are discussing with other countries amendments to the 1951 Refugee Convention to take into account the changed world circumstances”.

This drew the response: “The government is not discussing amendments to the Refugee Convention with other countries.”

Lord Empey voiced "disappointment" with the answer. Though he did not specify exactly which bits of the treaty he'd like to change, he told the News Letter: “The Treaty is the international rulebook for how countries deal with the terms upon which people can apply for asylum. It was drawn up after World War 2 when many in Europe were displaced by the conflict.

“But today, it is becoming a huge international problem where massive numbers of a growing world population are on the move because of wars, climate change and economic uncertainty, leading to criminal gangs making fortunes and people being exploited.