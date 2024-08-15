Timeline of the Maze redevelopment saga - and the H-Blocks museum that has eluded Sinn Fein

The former H Block Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn Northern Ireland. A museum at the site has been a long term goal of republicans. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

What to do with the site in which Northern Ireland’s most dangerous terrorists were jailed has been at the heart of political disagreement for over a decade.

Eleven years ago, then-first minister Peter Robinson halted plans to redevelop the site after grassroots unionist concerns that the site would become a shrine to IRA terror.

Here are some key moments in the ongoing saga:

- January 2006. Maze development corporation unveils a plan to build a 42,500-seater multi-sports stadium and a “conflict transformation centre”.

- October 2006. Demolition of the prison began.

- June 2007. DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said “whatever spin is deployed, the preservation of the H-Blocks - including the hospital wing - would become a shrine to the terrorists”. He said it was “quite clear now the price for Sinn Fein support for the Maze project including the stadium is a shrine to IRA terrorism” – amid an internal DUP dispute about where a new national stadium for Northern Ireland should be built.

- July 2007. Martin McGuinness opposes attempts by unionist politicians to de-list Maze buildings in which prisoners were housed.

- January 2009. DUP sports minister Gregory Campbell cancels plans for a stadium at the site, citing a lack of political consensus. He began to pursue upgrades of the existing Football, Rugby and GAA stadia.

- April 2013. Stormont’s SDLP environment minister Alex Attwood granted planning permission for the Maze to be redeveloped at a cost of £300m. It was intended to be a “peace centre” and contain an arena for agricultural shows.

- August 2013. DUP first minister Peter Robinson stalled the Maze plans – saying there must be a change of attitude by Sinn Fein towards victims of IRA violence.