Timeline: What we know so far about the McMonagle scandal as First Minister prepares to answer questions at Stormont

First Minister Michelle O'Neill faced questions over Sinn Fein's handling of the Michael McMonagle scandal.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill will take questions from MLAs this afternoon on the growing controversy over her party’s handling of events surrounding the former Sinn Fein press officer – and now-convicted paedophile – Michael McMonagle. Today it emerged she employed him for a short period before the allegations came to light.

Michael McMonagle is employed by Sinn Fein MLAs Daithí McKay and Mitchel McLaughlin between 6 May – 31 October 2014.

Michelle O’Neill MLA employed McMonagle from 2 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 and he was subsequently by employed Jemma Dolan MLA from 1 June 2020 to 8 July 2022 in a full-time position.

March 2020

Sinn Fein has faced criticism over its handling of the Michael McMonagle affair.

June 2020

August 2021

Michael McMonagle - working as a Sinn Fein press officer - is arrested by police as part of an investigation into child sex offences.

June 2022

Sinn Fein suspends McMonagle from his job, and membership of the party. Nobody informs the Assembly authorities of the suspension - or indeed seeks to revoke his access to Parliament Buildings, according to the Assembly Commission which runs Stormont estate.

September 2022 Sinn Fein press officers Séan Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley provide employment references for McMonagle to the British Heart Foundation (BHF). McMonagle starts working at the BHF - with the charity still unaware of the serious allegations facing him.

February 2023 As part of a BHF event in the Great Hall at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill is pictured standing yards from McMonagle and engaging with the head of the BHF in Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney.

Sinn Fein MLA Aisling O'Reilly, later to become Ms O'Neill's junior minister at Stormont, is also in attendance in close proximity to McMonagle.

McMonagle attends another BHF event at Westminster with family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann, where they meet Sinn Fein's West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

July 2023 The BHF suspend McMonagle after learning that he is facing criminal charges.

August 2023 Press attention starts to focus heavily on McMonagle when he does not appear in court.

September 2024 McMonagle pleads guilty to 14 charges, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity. A journalist from the Sunday World questions Sinn Fein about references provided for McMonagle.

Sinn Fein press officers Séan Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley resign. Sinn Fein claim they provided unauthorised references for McMonagle - and they were provided three months after McMonagle was dismissed from the party while under police investigation.

Tuesday 1st October When asked by the BBC why Sinn Féin did not raise issues with the BHF about McMonagle’s subsequent employment, which involved attending events at Stormont, Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy said they could not do anything which could “potentially be prejudicial” to the police investigation. “We are not involved in the investigation. We are not involved in advising anyone in relation to the investigation. That is a matter for the police,” he said.

Wednesday 2nd October The Irish News publish a photograph showing Michelle O'Neill at the same BHF event as McMonagle in February 2023. The First Minister tells Stormont's Executive Office scrutiny committee that she did not see Michael McMonagle standing just yards in front of her at the February 2023 BHF event. She interjects to stop TUV MLA Timothy Gaston from asking her junior minister Aisling Reilly about what she saw. The First Minister also tells the committee that she had only engaged with the family at the centre of the February 2023 event. She told MLAs: “I engaged with the family on that day, not with anybody who may have been with the British Heart Foundation”.

Thursday 3rd October 2024 Michelle O'Neill later says that this was the date on which she learned that in August 2023, the British Heart Foundation had “contacted Sinn Féin’s former HR Manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year which the HR Manager did”. The First Minister said: “This contact from the British Heart Foundation was not brought to my attention, or the attention of the Sinn Féin leadership, at that time. This was a serious omission”

PSNI boss Jon Boutcher contradicts Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy's claim that informing the BHF about McMonagle would prejudice a police investigation. The Chief Constable said that doing so would not prejudice any police investigation.

Friday 4th October The News Letter reveals that the Assembly was not informed of McMonagle's suspension, and was not asked to revoke his pass to access Stormont. Sinn Fein ignore questions on the issue. The newspaper also asks the NI Assembly which MLAs employed McMonagle - but it only says that he had been employed by "a number" of MLAs between May – October 2014 and again between March 2020 - July 2022. Executive colleagues in the DUP, Alliance and UUP call for more transparency from Sinn Fein on the issue.

Saturday 5th October The BHF said it told a senior Sinn Fein official about the references for McMonagle in August 2023. The First Minister says in a statement that she spoke to the BHF's Fearghal McKinney and that she is "sorry that they have been caught up in this unacceptable situation”.

Monday 7th October The BBC's Nolan Show reveals photos apparently showing Michelle O’Neill talking to the head of the British Heart Foundation at an event in Stormont where she denies seeing former colleague and now convicted child sex offender Michael McMonagle.