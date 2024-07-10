Tom Elliott will be known as Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard in the House of Lords. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Tom Elliott will be known as Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard in the House of Lords, his local constituency association has confirmed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone Unionist Association said it was pleased to announce “that MLA Thomas Beatty Elliott shall be styled and titled, Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard,” is the Lords.

A spokesperson said: “We are most pleased to announce that our party colleague Tom Elliott MLA will be styled and titled Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Baron has been a long standing and loyal member of our association for many years and we are overjoyed at the news of his elevation to the House of Lords.

"This great honour reflects the steadfast and unwavering commitment he has shown to the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone over his two decades of public service.”

The statement adds: “As a son of Ballinamallard it is most pleasing that the Baron has been chosen to share this honour with his home roots.

“Baron Elliott will be fantastic addition to the red benches in the House of Lords within the Palace of Westminster.