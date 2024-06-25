Tommie Gorman: Tributes paid following death of former RTE northern editor

Former RTE Northern Editor Tommie Gorman.

​Tributes have been paid to former RTE journalist Tommie Gorman who has died at the age of 68.

Gorman, from Sligo , worked for RTE for more than 40 years and was its northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021. The married father of two had been diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

Gorman was RTE's Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer's row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team's Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

In a statement, Gorman's family paid tribute to the late broadcaster.

"Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him," it said.

"His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day."

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson has expressed his sympathies commenting: “Tommie was a titan of a journalist who not only got to the heart of the story, but built relationships with everyone he met, right across the divide.

"His ability and personality throughout 41 years with RTE cemented him as a rare, unique and unsurpassed professional.

“Throughout 30 years battling cancer he has not only helped support many others in a similar position, but it undoubtedly influenced his outlook on life and his work.

“I assure Ceara, Moya and Joe of our prayers and deepest sympathy at this most painful time. I hope that they might find some comfort from the affection and respect in which Tommie was held by many, many people.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: "Tommie Gorman was a good friend to everyone who knew him, a great storyteller and a fiercely independent, fair-minded journalist.

“I stood at microphones many times after a press conference and felt the familiar flash of panic that every political leader knew when they saw Tommie emerge from the pack to ask the blinder of a question that you were hoping wouldn’t come. I saw him cut through waffling and guldering in his quiet, forceful manner, always trying to get past the heat and down to the heart of a story.”

Irish premier Simon Harris also paid tribute. "I know he has made an incredible, incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island," the Taoiseach told the Dail on Tuesday.

"I know everybody is in a state of shock to hear that news.

"I would have met Tommie only in recent weeks in Sligo Rovers, his beloved football club, and, indeed, very recently at the European Movement event that and Minister (Paschal) Donohoe was at."

Mr Donohoe also offered his condolences in the Dail chamber in the wake of Gorman's death.