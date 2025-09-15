The massive rally led by right wing activist Tommy Robinson in London at the weekend shows "a political revolution" is taking place in GB politics, it is claimed.

The American owner of Tesla and X, Elon Musk, who spoke at the rally by video link, prompting Downing Street today to accuse him of spreading “dangerous and inflammatory” language.

According to the Metropolitan Police, some 150,000 people turned out for the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ rally on Saturday, significantly exceeding the estimates of organisers.

The rally was focussed on issues such as immigration, concerns about the erosion of British culture and Christianity and also free speech.

Some 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage.

But TUV Deputy Leader Ron McDowell believes that the scale of the turn-out means that big political parties in England are "finished".

Reflecting on the rally, he said: "There most certainly is a political revolution...the estimate of 150,000 people walking through Saturday London on Saturday and showed that there is something happening.

"There's something bubbling under the surface. And as far as the established political parties are concerned on the mainland, I think we've crossed the Rubicon," he told BBC Talkback today.

"It doesn't matter what they say from here, it doesn't matter what they do from here.

"I think that people have had enough, and they're finished with them. And how that manifests itself in probably the next six months, next five years, is probably going to be the most interesting part of this conversation."

Speaking to the crowds on Saturday by videolink, Elon Musk called for a change of Government in the UK and railed against the “woke mind virus”.

The X owner claimed a “dissolution of Parliament” is needed and said “massive uncontrolled migration” was contributing to the “destruction of Britain” in comments via video link.

He also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”.

But No 10 said today that rhetoric used by the tech billionaire threatened “violence and intimidation” on Britain’s streets, after he told demonstrators at the rally in London to “fight back” or “die”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country.

“The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language.”

He said it threatened “violence and intimidation on our streets,” adding: “I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”

It is not the first time the Tesla boss has waded into British politics. He previously used his X social media platform to start a war of words with the Government over grooming gangs in the UK.