Too soon for Kingsmill loaf video MP to hold office: bereaved relative

Just over four years ago, Mr McElduff resigned as MP for West Tyrone after appearing in an online video clip with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head.

The video appeared online very early on the morning of January 5, 2018 – the 42nd anniversary of the IRA atrocity that claimed the lives of 10 Protestant workmen in south Armagh.

Although he denied the video was a reference to the IRA atrocity in south Armagh, he resigned just over a week later.

However, in May 2019 he was elected to serve as a councillor and this week replaced the DUP’s Errol Thompson as chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The murdered men were on their way home from work at a textile factory when they were taken from their minibus at gunpoint, lined up at the side of the road and gunned down.

Colin Worton’s brother Kenneth was on of the victims.

Responding to the news that Barry McElduff has now been installed as council chairman, Mr Worton said: “I was surprised and not surprised. We just thought it was far too soon. It is still far too soon for him to get back up the ladder, but it was only a matter of time.”

Mr Worton said he did not think any other political party would have accepted someone who had behaved in that way back into the fold.

“As bad as all the political parties are, if someone else had done the same thing I don’t think any other political party would have had that man back ever again. However Sinn Fein are a law unto themselves,” he told the News Letter.

“The same man also said that Raymond McCreesh was a hero and should have got the Nobel Peace prize, and then he said he was glad to be a council chairman who is going to serve all the people.

“We do believe that McCreesh was involved in Kingsmills as he lived nearby and had been an active IRA man for several years.”

The sole survivor of the atrocity, Alan Black, was shot 18 times and suffered life-changing injuries.

He said he would prefer to forget about Cllr McElduff.

“I have no time for people like that no matter what side of the house they come from,” he said.

“I am very protective towards the Kingsmills families. What he did was diabolical but once he was exposed and stood down, I lost interest in him.”