Top Orangeman: Proposal to get rid of Ulster Banner as flag of Northern Ireland's athletes risks 'community tension'

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Order has said that the move towards ditching the Ulster Banner as the flag of Northern Ireland’s athletes risks ratcheting up “community tensions”.

Mervyn Gibson also said that, despite the flag’s lack of official status (it was the symbol of the Province’s old government which collapsed in 1973), for most people “it is the flag of Northern Ireland” and changing it is “only causing trouble”.

His comments are the latest salvo in an ongoing row over the topic.

At the Olympics, athletes from Northern Ireland can compete under the Union Flag (Team GB) or tricolour (Team Ireland), but in the Commonwealth Games their emblem is the Ulster Banner.

Rev Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order

It emerged last weekend that Conal Heatley, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland, which organises Team NI’s entry to the contest, wanted to ditch the emblem for the upcoming 2026 games because it was not “inclusive”.

Amid rising criticism of the plan, Mr Heatley then gave an interview to the News Letter in which he said the Ulster Banner has been linked to recent racist intimidation, and that “a considerable section of the community” find it offensive.

Mr Heatley questioned whether those opposed to replacing it are "oblivious to what some people on the other side of the community have been saying for the last 50 years".

Then on Wednesday night came his body's AGM, after which a statement was released saying that its leadership had agreed that it falls to MLAs to sort out a replacement for the flag which athletes can then use.

Talking to the News Letter after the AGM, DUP MLA Brian Kingston said there is “no prospect” of any such agreement being reached at Stormont.

Now, speaking to the News Letter, Rev Gibson has weighed in on the subject.

"To me it is the Northern Ireland flag,” he said.

"Yes, the official title may be the Ulster Banner. But it is recognised by the vast majority of people as Northern Ireland's flag.

"I can't see why they're raising it. It's only going to cause distress. People know flags issues here are very emotive.

"Even to raise the issue, there must've been a realisation they were going to cause community tension, and there's no need to do it.

"We've seen sportsmen from all traditions holding the Northern Ireland flag, and proud to do so. To change it just creates difficulties.

"It is the flag of Northern Ireland. There's people in the Republic of Ireland probably don't buy into the tricolour, but it's the flag of the country. That happens to be the flag of Northern Ireland.

"I don't see why it needs to be tampered with or interfered with. It's only causing trouble.”

He said since news of the plan emerged, “the whole republican roadshow” has “jumped on board” and is using the issue to “annoy and wind up unionists”.

What about the fact the flag doesn't have official status?

"If it looks like a flag, flies like a flag, and is carried like a flag, then it's a flag. And it's a legal flag,” said Rev Gibson.

"Whether it has status or not on some bit of paper, in the eye of many people in Northern Ireland, the majority I would say, it's the flag of Northern Ireland.