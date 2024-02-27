Top Tory tells House of Lords that 'there is no basis to suggest' most people in Northern Ireland want Irish unity - stressing that the country is either 'fully part of the UK or wholly in a united Ireland: there is no third way'
The comments from Lord Caine have come at the start of a debate on the Province’s place in the UK in the House of Lords.
He also stressed that Northern Ireland is “not some kind of hybrid state,” and said the government will not tolerate any “de jure or de facto” (‘on paper’ or ‘in practice’) attempt to partially cede sovereignty to Dublin.
As planned, Lord Caine read the following statement to the House of Lords, endorsing the plan for a “humble address” to be presented to the King, which:
“Welcomes the return of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland;
"Re-affirms the importance of upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement 1998 in all its strands;
"Acknowledges the foundational importance of the Acts of Union 1800, including the economic provisions under article 6 of those acts;
"And recognises that, consistent with section 23(1) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, executive power in Northern Ireland shall continue to be vested in His Majesty, and that joint authority is not provided for in the Belfast Agreement in respect of the UK and Irish governments.”
He said that, in doing so, the government had honoured its commitment in the Command Paper published on January 31, 2024, to “provide a mechanism for Parliament to affirm its commitment to the Acts of Union and that there is no basis in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement for joint authority arrangements with the Government of Ireland”.
He went on to tell the Lords: “The UK government is absolutely clear that there is no basis to suggest that at present a majority of people in Northern Ireland wish to separate from the United Kingdom.
"Our position is therefore straightforward: Northern Ireland has a bright and prosperous future within the Union for as long as the people of Northern Ireland wish it…
"What we cannot countenance, and will not consider, is what some have described as ‘joint authority’ – a vague, and frankly ill-defined concept that would see the UK and Irish governments somehow exercise joint sovereignty over a part of the United Kingdom.
"That will not happen either de facto, or de jure.
"The Agreement sets out two constitutional futures. Northern Ireland is either fully part of the United Kingdom, or wholly part of a sovereign, independent, united Ireland.
"There is no third way.”
The debate continues.