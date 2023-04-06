​It comes after warnings from Sinn Fein that it will not accept what Gerry Adams calls “English rule”.

In an interview with the Press Association (PA) news agency this week, the former Sinn Fein president had said that if the DUP refuses to go back into government, “then that’s up to the two governments to come back because we can’t have a return to English rule”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added “we have to have a full involvement by the Irish government along with the British government, unfortunately, with them seeking to fill the gap”.

On the radio on Thursday, Mr Baker was asked “how long do you let the limbo continue?” – referring to civil servants, not elected ministers, running Northern Ireland.

Mr Baker replied: “We said to ourselves weeks and months ago we needed to deal with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why we've already set one budget... direct rule would be an extremely serious step and we'll try to persuade politicians to get on with the job they were elected to do.

"The Secretary of State, myself, Lord Caine, and the Prime Minister, will take a decision shortly on what will need to be done.

Steve Baker has said direct rule would be 'extreme'