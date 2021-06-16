'Totally f***ing hopeless' - Dominic Cummings publishes WhatsApp exchange where Boris Johnson appears to ridicule Matt Hancock
Former top aide to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, has published a WhatsApp exchange in which the Prime Minister derides Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:10 pm
The screen shots of the WhatsApp exchange appear to show Boris Johnson referring to Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s performance as “totally f***ing hopeless”.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.