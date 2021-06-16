'Totally f***ing hopeless' - Dominic Cummings publishes WhatsApp exchange where Boris Johnson appears to ridicule Matt Hancock

Former top aide to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, has published a WhatsApp exchange in which the Prime Minister derides Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

By Andrew Quinn
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:10 pm
Left to right, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The screen shots of the WhatsApp exchange appear to show Boris Johnson referring to Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s performance as “totally f***ing hopeless”.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

