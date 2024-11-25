'Totally repulsive' anti-flag and anti-religious sign in Castlederg removed - though it is not clear by who
However, it is not clear who took it down.
It is understood that the police didn’t, whilst Derry City and Strabane District Council said simply “we have been advised that the sign is no longer there” when asked about it this evening.
It is believed to have been up from last Friday, and appears to have come down sometime this morning, if not earlier.
Derek Hussey said: "I trust that all will agree that the sentiments expressed on these signs are totally repulsive and are rejected by the vast number of citizens in our Castlederg area.
“Let's see all of our local businesses having a bumper festive season trade and all community festive events overwhelmingly supported."
The sign, put up on the outside of a wall in a town centre car park, said: “To the people of Castlederg/Aghyaran:
"We are calling on a total boycott of all shops / businesses that support the way our town is decorated with flags.
"Firstly, we have nothing against Protestant culture, but the way our town looks is unacceptable, we understand that it is a minority that is behind the erecting of flags, respect goes both ways.
"So from Friday the 29th of November, we call for a full boycott of businesses in Castlederg and surrounding areas and also a boycott of all religious ceremonies over Christmas in the town centre.
"Unfortunately, we feel we have to take this action as we have been left with no alternative.”
The PSNI have said: “Police are aware of a sign being erected in the Castlederg area on Friday, 22nd November.
"The report is being treated as a non-crime hate-motivated incident, and enquiries are ongoing regarding the circumstances surrounding the signage.”
A picture of the sign was widely circulated by DUP councillor Keith Kerrigan, who said: “Very disappointed that someone or some group of individuals have found it appropriate to erect such a sign on the wall of Priests Lane car park in Castlederg.
"The individual or persons have not been ‘man enough’ to put their name to this sign!”
