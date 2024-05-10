DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA is determined to deliver a 48% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 - something that the chair of Stormont’s environment committee Tom Elliott said this week would be “near impossible”. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Environment minister Andrew Muir is committed to reaching an ambitious 48% greenhouse gas reduction by the end of the decade – a policy which will require “tough choices” for an Executive which says it’s already short of cash for health and education.

In a statement to the News Letter, the department for the environment (DAERA) has hinted at cuts elsewhere if the policy is to be delivered.

Scotland recently scrapped its interim 2030 target, deciding that it was unachievable. That prompted political chaos in Edinburgh and ultimately resulted in the resignation of the first minister Humza Yousaf.

This week Tom Elliott, the chair of Stormont’s environment committee, says that it is “near impossible” for the 2030 target to be met.

Responsibility for Northern Ireland’s climate change legislation rests with DAERA. However, departments such as economy and infrastructure will play a central role in delivering the targets.

Northern Ireland’s targets aren’t as ambitious as the rest of the UK for 2030 – but the end goal of a 100% reduction in emissions by 2050 is the same.

The News Letter asked DAERA if the minister is still committed to hitting the 48% target by 2030 given events in Scotland, and whether he believes that the NI target is realistic and achievable.

A department spokesperson said: “The Minister is committed to the 48% target for GHG emission reductions as set in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022. Meeting this target will be challenging, prioritising policies and proposals to meet emissions targets and allocating the necessary levels of investments required will mean tough choices.

“The Minister will be discussing how best to meet the climate change targets with Ministerial colleagues over the coming weeks”.

The cost of Stormont’s climate change act could be £2.3 billion before the end of this Assembly – but it is unclear whether it has been fully factored into the wider financial pressures facing the Executive. Minister Muir’s comments suggest cuts elsewhere will be needed if the already “challenging” target is to be met.