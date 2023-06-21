Tourists travelling into Northern Ireland via Republic will need electronic travel authorisation

Steve Baker said he wanted to see 'a consistent and coherent communications strategy' on the rules around ETAs

Tory former minister Tim Loughton raised concerns about the potential ramifications of granting an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) exemption for tourists, arguing that it would undermine the “integrity of the whole” ETA scheme.

The scheme, which is similar to the visa waiver system used in the US, will see short-term non-visa visitors to the UK applying for an ETA and providing biometric data.

Responding to Mr Loughton, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker made clear the government does not intend to grant such an exemption and expressed his hope for developing a “consistent and coherent” communication strategy to ensure tourists know about their obligations.

Speaking during Northern Ireland questions in the Commons, Mr Loughton said: “Does he acknowledge that if an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) exemption was granted for tourists, or indeed people claiming to be tourists, travelling from the Republic of Ireland, it would undermine the integrity of the whole scheme?”

Mr Baker replied: “He is right, and that is the government's policy. However, we have engaged closely with not only the tourism sector, but also our friends in the Irish government on this issue.