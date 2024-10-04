Trade union joins forces with Christian councillor to oppose changes to Sunday trading in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shopworkers' trade union has joined in with a Christian councillor in opposing a change to Sunday trading hours in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

USDAW - the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers - said the move would risk eating into the free time many workers have come are used to expecting on Sunday mornings.

They were reacting to a move on Tuesday by Belfast City Council, where the council discussed an Alliance proposal to consider earlier opening hours on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance had asked for a report to be drawn up "outlining how the council could plan and deliver a pilot Sunday trading scheme that provides earlier Sunday trading hours for a period of six weeks".

Shoppers pictured in Belfast city centre

The details of what exactly that would look like are as yet unclear.

Right now, Sunday trading rules let small shops with a floor area of up to 280sqm (3,014sq ft) choose their own Sunday opening hours, while shops with a floor area greater than that can only open between 1pm and 6pm.

Paddy Lillis, the general secretary of the union, said: "USDAW is disappointed to read news that the issue of extended Sunday trading hours in Belfast is again being discussed by the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was reviewed in 2020, 2017 and numerous times before that. On all of those occasions, it was determined that such an extension is not the right move.

"In 2020, USDAW fully committed to working with Belfast City Council and others to support and improve the retail experience at the weekend and for tourists. Repeatedly considering extending Sunday trading hours is a distraction from tackling the real issues that impact the retail sector.

"Our members remain opposed to extending Sunday trading hours. Allowing large stores to open for longer hours on Sundays would have a negative impact on retail workers, their families and our communities.

"Longer Sunday trading would take a heavy toll on staff who would come under even more pressure to work, when they would rather be spending time with family and engaging in community, sports and leisure activities or attending church."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this issue, the union finds itself in concord with Christian voices who fear the impact it would have on churchgoers.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said: "On Tuesday Belfast City Council made yet another blunder when members backed an Alliance proposal to develop plans for a pilot extended Sunday trading scheme.

"The blowback has been immediate and predictable. I have never made any secret of my religious convictions, but even those who – unlike myself – don’t have concerns about Sabbath observance see the value in hard-working people having a Sunday morning off.

"Those employed in the retail sector are often the most poorly paid and have little enough time with their families as they struggle to make ends meet…