Trade war would mean UK losing control of Northern Ireland, says Gavin Robinson as tariff fight between Europe and America heats up

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson during Prime Minister's Questions today (Wednesday). Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

​Northern Ireland is no longer solely in the prime minister’s control, MP Gavin Robinson has said, as a burgeoning trade war between the US and EU heats up.

The DUP leader’s comments came as Sir Keir Starmer answered questions in the House of Commons over the prospect of the EU launching retaliatory taxes, should the US go ahead with its own tariff plans.

President Donald Trump is tonight (2nd) expected to slap import taxes on goods arriving in the US from around the world; the EU has said it will negotiate, but is also considering launching countermeasures by taxing American goods.

Mr Robinson suggested Northern Ireland, which continues to follow many of the EU’s trade rules as part of the post-Brexit Windsor Framework, could effectively be forced to go along with Europe, or be caught in the tariff crossfire.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today (2nd). Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Speaking in the Commons today, the DUP leader said: “In acting in the national interest, what occurs in Northern Ireland is no longer solely in [Sir Keir’s] control.”

He asked: “Will he indicate that he is prepared to take steps to either exempt Northern Ireland from EU action, or take retaliatory action if they do not?”

The prime minister began his reply by saying “we need to be calm and pragmatic”, adding: “I think that's what workers and businesses in Northern Ireland would want to see from this government at a time like this.

“We are, as he would expect, looking carefully at the details of any retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU if they are and what impact they might have on businesses.

“As he knows, where goods do not enter the EU, then businesses can claim a full reimbursement of any EU duties paid, but I reassure him the interests of Northern Ireland are at the forefront of our decisions.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn warned “there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland” if the EU brings in those countermeasures, as businesses may have to prove goods they bought from the US are not leaving the UK in order to get tariffs they’ve already paid reimbursed.

Earlier, during Northern Ireland questions, shadow NI secretary Alex Burhgart said tariffs “may cause huge disruption to industry and business throughout the United Kingdom, and that disruption may be particularly felt in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Benn replied: “We don't yet know what, apart from the tariff on cars and the tariff on steel and aluminium, what else the US administration may announce later today, but the effects of any tariffs, if they are imposed, will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Burghart then said Northern Ireland “may be particularly disadvantaged in a trade war” and asked if the secretary of state “will be prepared to use article 16 of the Windsor Framework to take unilateral safeguarding measures to protect businesses in GB and Northern Ireland?”.

Mr Benn replied: “In respect of tariffs that affect the whole of the United Kingdom, we'll have to see what they are and take the appropriate action in response.

“If the EU retaliates, then there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland, as he will be well aware, but there is the tariff reimbursement scheme, which he will be aware of, and that means that provided those businesses can demonstrate that the goods they have bought from the United States of America are not leaving the United Kingdom, then they can get that tariff reimbursed.”

UUP MP Robin Swann asked what assessment had “been made in regards to the UK industrial strategy acting on the impact of US tariffs that may come”.

The secretary of state replied: “Any tariffs that the United States of America puts on the United Kingdom will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

“But we will not hesitate to take the action that is necessary to respond, but we're not going to take snap decisions, because we are also trying to negotiate an economic agreement with the United States of America.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said investment from US companies in Northern Ireland has been “very important for economic growth and cementing the peace process” in the region as he asked for support to businesses that “could be very detrimentally affected by any potential tariffs”.