Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​That was the message the Prime Minister delivered about gender ideology on Wednesday, following on from scathing remarks a day earlier from his home secretary on the same subject.

​Mr Sunak told the party faithful in his Tory conference speech: “In too many parts of our permanent state, virtue signalling has replaced common sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colours and one of the many symbols used by transgender activists

"Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women.

“And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.

"A man is a man, and a woman is a woman.

"That’s just common sense.”

Rishi Sunak

Earlier, Health Secretary Steve Barclay had announced that people who were born men but now describe themselves as women (commonly referred to in the media as “trans women”) will be banned from female NHS wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had also made a commitment that she would forbid sex offenders from changing gender, effectively giving themselves a new identity and access to a women’s prison.

Ms Braverman’s speech a day before the Prime Minister’s saw her attack “gender ideology”, calling it “poison” and telling Tories they needed to fight back or it would spread further.

This prompted heckling that saw Conservative London Assembly member Andrew Boff removed from the conference centre.

Mr Boff told the PA news agency after his removal: “This Home Secretary was basically vilifying gay people and trans people by this attack on LGBT ideology, or gender ideology. It is fictitious, it is ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a signal to people who don’t like people who are LGBT+ people.”

On Tuesday, it was revealed that no entries had been received for the new open category at the Swimming World Cup in Berlin this weekend.