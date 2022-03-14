Transgenderism: SDLP quietly does a U-turn on free tampon bill by deciding to include the term ‘woman’ after all

Feminist activist Posie Parker in 2018, protesting attempts to change the definition of ‘woman’; this billboard with the dictionary definition of the term was removed after transgender activists complained it was hateful

It comes after the News Letter reported that the proposed law had deliberately omitted any mention whatsoever of girls, women, or females from its 2,000-word text.

This had been done to satisfy transgender campaigners, who believe that males and “non-binary” people also have periods.

The News Letter broke the story last year, which has been largely ignored by other media (with the exception of Stephen Nolan and The Irish Sun).

In short, SDLP man Pat Catney’s bill aims to get the government to pay for free tampons in schools and health clinics.

Asked why references to females had been expunged, Mr Catney previously told the News Letter: “The truth is some men experience menstruation and rather than debating gender definitions, my focus is on providing inclusive, universal access to a product.”

It is not only the SDLP which has deployed this style of language; the Department for Education under DUP minister Michelle McIlveen last year pledged £2.6m-worth of free period products for “pupils who menstruate”, saying that “not everyone who menstruates identifies as female”.

However, when Mr Catney’s bill came up for debate last week, a series of 18 technical amendments were made to it.

Number 15 called for replacing the word “person” with the words “woman, girl or other person” (so instead of being for a “person” who menstruates, his bill will now be for “a woman, girl, or other person” who menstruates).

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin told the Assembly: “The suggested change in wording reflects the reality that it will be predominantly women and girls who will access those products, but it does not exclude trans men or non-binary folks.”

This was just the latest in a string of examples of the word ‘woman’ being dropped at the behest of transgender activists.

Last week it was revealed that Asda had changed the name of its “feminine hygiene” aisles to “period products” aisles (following in the footsteps of Superdrug, whose period towels were recently repackaged as being for a “person who menstruates” instead of for women).

Despite now appearing in the legally-binding text of the bill, the term “non-binary” is not a legally-recognised category in the UK (though some arms of the state, like the NHS, sometimes use the term).

There was a recent online petition called ‘make non-binary a legally recognised gender identity in the UK’ which drew 140,782 signatures (the government responded by saying it had no plans to do so).

Whilst 140,728 is a hefty number, it is worth noting that there are hundreds of such petitions, and numbers often hit six figures.

For example one petition calls on the government to “invest in Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva research to support this ultra-rare disease community” (111,248 signatures) and another aims to “make it a legal requirement for nightclubs to thoroughly search guests on entry” (174,779 signatures).

