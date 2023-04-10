Travel disruption warning as Northern Ireland prepares for President Joe Biden and 'The Beast'

Hundreds of Secret Service personnel are involved in the security operation with many of them travelling in the convoy of up to 40 vehicles providing protection and other services to the president.

The PSNI has advised anyone travelling to or from Belfast International Airport that delays are possible in the lead up to Mr Biden’s arrival on Tuesday evening.​

”Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey,” a police spokesperson said.

Cadillac One, better known as 'The Beast,' is the car used by the US President

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said officers were putting in place an “appropriate policing operation,” and added: "We are engaging with local communities and business who may be impacted.

"We are also working to develop effective traffic and crowd management plans that will help to keep disruption to a minimum.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to the US Presidential visit, passengers are advised to expect some service disruption, diversions and delays in and around Belfast city centre on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“Customers should leave extra time for their journeys and follow the latest travel advice on social media @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk/service-updates or call 028 90 66 66 30.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this period.”

The most striking vehicle in the convoy will be Cadillac One, nicknamed The Beast, however, it is standard procedure for an identical vehicle to also join the convoy to confuse potential attackers.

Cadillac One is an 18ft long, ten tonne heavily armoured tank of a vehicle packed with state-of-the-art close quarter weaponry and survival aids – including a sealed cabin with an independent air supply.