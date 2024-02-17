​Tributes are paid to Christopher Stalford MLA, two years on from his death

The late Christopher Stalford MLA, who was deputy speaker at Stormont when he died two years ago on February 19 2022. An inquest into his death will not be held. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye

Aged 39, ​Mr Stalford was a married father of four, a respected MLA and the principal deputy speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly when he died on February 19 2022. No inquest is to be held into the death.

Initially a councillor in Belfast, he became the city's deputy mayor in 2013.

He was seen as being on the party's religiously-conservative wing, backing Edwin Poots as leader in 2021.

On the day Stormont was restored a fortnight ago his former DUP colleague Tim Cairns on BBC Radio Ulster Talkback spoke of Mr Stalford's "unbridled joy" that as deputy speaker he would have been in line to become speaker in this term. "He didn't want to be in ministerial office, he didn't want to be first minister ... all he wanted was to be speaker."

Mr Cairns said he wanted to remember Mr Stalford, who had been deputy speaker with impartiality and "great aplomb".

The political academic Professor Jon Tonge added: "A terrible loss to the assembly."

The DUP assembly speaker Edwin Poots told the News Letter yesterday: "Whilst it has been two years since we lost Christopher, he is never far from the thoughts of many of us. As Speaker of the Assembly it is impossible not to reflect on how Christopher flourished in the role of Principal Deputy Speaker.

"Whilst he was a committed unionist to his core, he could operate with impartiality and command respect from across the chamber when chairing debates.

“From being involved at such an early age, Christopher effectively grew up in politics and those of us who worked alongside him throughout that time saw someone with both ability and potential.

"My constituency office in South Belfast is the same one that Christopher worked from before his passing and I also know the impact he had on people in the area and how much he cared for the community he was rooted in.

“My thoughts and those of party colleagues and people across the political divide will be with Christopher’s family in the coming days as they who knew him better than anyone will reflect and remember someone who was so very dear to.”

In 2022 and 2023 the News Letter had enquired about an inquest into Mr Stalford’s death. The coroners' service in April 2022 replied that "the results from a post mortem examination are awaited" and late last year explained: "The coroner has completed investigations into this death and determined no inquest is required."

Inquests are non-criminal investigations into how and often why a person has died and are normally held whenever any member of the public meets with a sudden, unexpected death. The independent newspaper regulator IPSO says that “there is a public interest in the reporting of inquests, which are themselves public events”.