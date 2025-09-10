Tributes as Robin Glendinning, one Alliance Party's founders, dies aged 87

Robin Glendinning, one of the founders of the Alliance Party, has died aged 87. Photo: Will Glendinning/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to Robin Glendinning, one of the founders of the Alliance Party, after his unexpected death shortly after his 87th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A playwright and teacher in addition to his political career and campaigning, Mr Glendinning passed away on Monday (8th). His funeral is to take place in Lisbane, Co Down, on Friday.

The Alliance stalwart was living in Comber at the time of his death, and is described in a funeral notice as the “beloved husband of Lorna, much loved father of Sarah, Graham and Robert, and a very loving grandfather”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Belfast in 1938, he was educated at Rockport School, Campbell College and Trinity College Dublin.

Robin Glendinning was a teacher and acclaimed playwright in addition to his political career. Photo: Killinchy and Kilmood Parish Church of Ireland/Facebook

Embarking on a career as a teacher, he worked at Omagh Academy for 11 years but left as the political world beckoned.

Set up in 1970 amid increasing sectarian divisions and polarisation in Northern Ireland during the crisis of the early stages of the Troubles, Alliance formed as a moderate unionist party aiming to form a bridge between the Protestant and Catholic communities.

One of its founder members, Mr Glendinning left his teaching career to go full time as the new party’s political organiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After failing to win a seat in 1973 local assembly and 1974 Westminster elections, he returned to teaching with a post at Royal Belfast Academical Institution, though he remained a force within the party and was a dedicated campaigner for Alliance.

During the 1980s he became active as a writer, penning short stories and plays as well scripts for TV and radio, eventually going full time as an author.

Announcing his death, his brother Will – also an Alliance politician, who spent many years on Belfast Council during the 1970s and 1980s – described him as “not only my brother, but the strength and guidance throughout my time in politics”.

“He was one of the founders of the Alliance Party and a stalwart of the party on its executive for many years in the early days,” Will Glendenning wrote in a post on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We both have remained dedicated to Alliance and he was so pleased to see the recent growth. That vision that he and the other founders of the party had in 1970 of creating a society here based on equality and fairness has at long last been taken on board by many.

“May he rest in peace and may people thank him and those other visionaries who dared to believe that a peaceful path was there while others stirred up division and others turned to violence.”

Strangford MLA Nick Mathison remembered Robin as a regular visitor to his Comber constituency office, stating: “He will be much missed by me and my team. A true gentleman whose legacy in the Alliance Party will live on.”

Rector of St Mary's Parish Church of Ireland in Kilmood, Rev Stanley Gamble, described Robin as “a wonderful man, highly intelligent with a creative mind and a thirst for knowledge” as well as “an active parishioner”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad