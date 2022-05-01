Tributes paid amid reports that north Down politician Jimmy Menagh has died

Jimmy Menagh

Mr Menagh has been a councillor for just over a decade, and previously stood as an Assembly candidate.

He was from the loyalist-dominated Westwinds estate in Newtownards, and served as an independent.

When he first stood, in the Newtownards ward of the local council in 2011, he got 764 first-preference votes.

By 2019, he topped the poll in that ward by a massive margin, with 2,138 votes; the nearest contender to him in that ward was Naomi Armstrong of the DUP, with 1,232 votes.

Among those reacting this morning is TUV councillor Stephen Cooper, who wrote on Twitter: “My dear friend. A loyal son of Ulster. Sleep easy lion.”

Jamie Bryson meanwhile wrote: “Heartbroken this morning. Cllr James Menagh has passed away. For four years we shared a small office, fighting with each other all day. He was as genuine a man, and true a friend anyone could ever wish for. I ended every phone call saying ‘love you mate’. Always will.” ❤️