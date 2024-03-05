Tributes paid to former Ulster Unionist councillor George Shiels following his death

Former Ulster Unionist councillor George Shiels

​George Shiels represented Magherafelt town on Mid Ulster Council up until 2019.

First elected in 1997, Mr Shiels sat on the old Magherafelt Council until the reorganisation of the local councils in 2014.

He had been battling an illness for a number of years and died suddenly, aged in his 70s, at his home in Maghera on Monday (March 4).

His close friend and UUP colleague on the council, Trevor Wilson. praised Mr Shiels as a “hard-working” and “loyal Ulster Unionist”.

Cllr Wilson said: "George Shiels was a good friend and colleague. I have known George all my political life.

"He was a hard-working councillor and a strong and loyal Ulster Unionist.

"He was always willing to help people and was instrumental in securing numerous grants for local groups, including the Curragh Hall.”

Mr Shiels was awarded the MBE in 2015 for services to the community in Mid-Ulster.

Cllr Wilson said: “George was an extremely intelligent man and very knowledgeable about the history of his area.

"He was also a great advocate of the arts, and often entertained audiences with humorous stories and his own poetry. When the new Curragh Hall was built, George introduced mid-week tea dances which were extremely well supported. So highly was he thought of in his community, that a room in the hall was named after him.

"George’s health had been deteriorating for some time, but it simply spurred him on to support the work being done for those with Parkinson’s disease.

"I am so sorry to hear of his passing, and offer sincere sympathy to his family. He will be much missed, but long remembered as a man who was committed to helping others.”