Tributes paid to north Down loyalist councillor Jimmy Menagh – from Greens to TUV

Jimmy Menagh, an independent loyalist councillor in Newtownards, had been ill for some time.

A banner honouring him was displayed last Twelfth of July on a march through his hometown, reading: “Menagh No.1 – and always will be.”

There were also a string of community fundraisers in his name; for example, the website GoFundMe collected over £8,000 for him in 2020 in a fundraiser by Lorraine Wilson and Marty Ambridge.” They said: “[We] decided to walk 300km each the month of June to raise money for our friend and neighbour to give to two hospitals that have been giving care to him during his treatment for lung cancer.

Jimmy Menagh

“Jimmy is the heart of our community and has helped all of us at one time or another.

“He has wiped my tears a few time also.”

Mr Menagh was from the Westwinds estate.

When he first stood in the Newtownards ward of the local council in 2011, he got 764 first-preference votes.

By 2019, he topped the poll in that ward by a massive margin, drawing 2,138 votes.

The nearest contender to him in that ward was Naomi Armstrong of the DUP, with 1,232 votes.

He unsuccessfully stood for election as an MLA in 2016 and 2017.

Councillor Menagh was a former Shorts employee and he also managed Shorts FC for a time.

The football club said: “Jimmy was a real character around the club during his time as manager in which he came close to leading the club very close to promotion to the Premier Section and got to the semi final of Steel and Sons Cup.

“He was an absolute gentleman within the local game he will be sorely missed.”

DUP Assembly candidate for Strangford, Michele McIlveen, said: “Jimmy was a tremendous advocate for the people of Newtownards and was a hard working and dedicated member of council.”

Fellow DUP candidate Peter Weir said: “Jimmy was a staunch unionist and a Newtownards man through and through. The people of Newtownards have lost a champion.”

Green Party candidate Rachel Woods said she served with Jimmy in the “naughty corner” on Ards and North Down Borough Council for three years.

She said: “We had some great times. He was an absolutely outstanding representative for the people of Newtownards.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said he was “heartbroken” to learn of the passing of a man he used to share an office with.

He said: “For four years we shared a small office, fighting with each other all day.

“He was as genuine a man, and as true a friend as anyone could ever wish for.

“I ended every phone call saying ‘love you mate’. Always will.”

And Ards DUP councillor Trevor Cummings said: “Jimmy was a dedicated and passionate Ards and North Down Borough Council representative.