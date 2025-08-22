Tributes paid to ‘stalwart of unionism’ Rev Martin Smyth, former UUP MP for South Belfast and leader of the Orange Order, who has died aged 94

Tributes have been paid to former prominent UUP MP and “stalwart of unionism” the Rev Martin Smyth.

Mr Smyth, a Presbyterian minister who served as South Belfast MP for more than 20 years and also led the Orange Order, died at the age of 94.

He challenged for leadership of the UUP in 1995 but lost out to David Trimble.

Current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt described an “ever-present heavyweight in local politics”.

“I am terribly sorry to hear of the passing of Martin Smyth,” he said.

“From my days as a broadcast journalist, he was an ever-present heavyweight in local politics, whose views were always important.

“He may not have been as prominent as others in the public sphere, but hugely influential behind the scene.

“He was another of that fateful generation of what we so euphemistically call ‘The Troubles’ whose imprint will last forever. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also expressed condolences to Mr Smyth’s family.

“My sincerest sympathies to the family of the Rev Martin Smyth,” he wrote on X.

“A stalwart of unionism, he stepped forward in South Belfast at a most volatile time.

“Firm and faithful, he represented his constituents and NI with a strong sincere strength and unswerving belief in the Union.”

Rev Martin Smyth served as South Belfast UUP MP from 1982 to 2005 and also led the Orange Order from 1972 to 1998

TUV leader Jim Allister said on X: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Rev Martin Smyth who served Protestantism and Unionism for many years through some of the worst of the terrorist campaign – he himself replacing Rev Robert Bradford MP in Parliament when he was murdered by the IRA.”

In a Facebook post, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said: “The Grand Master, Officers and members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland are deeply saddened by the death of our most esteemed Past Grand Master, Most Worshipful Brother Rev. Martin Smyth.

"A leader of unwavering principle and determination through often difficult times and a stalwart of the Orange cause.

“The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Writing on X, former DUP first minister ​Baroness Arlene Foster said: “So very sorry to hear about Revd Martin Smyth’s passing. So many happy memories. My Granny Sills had his photo on her mantelpiece and I was then privileged to know and work with him. Thinking of his family and many friends across NI and the wider UK.”

Also writing on X, Lord Peter Weir of Ballyholme said: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of former MP and Grand Master Rev Martin Smyth. A staunch unionist and Orangeman, dedicated public servant and man of conviction. He was prepared to be a political rep at a time when it literally risked his life. Thoughts & prayers with his family.”

Paying a heartfelt personal tribute in a Facebook post, former DUP MLA William Humphrey said: “This evening I received the desperately sad news that my good friend and one of my political mentors, Rev Martin Smyth, has been called home.

"A dedicated and principled Unionist, Martin Smyth was totally committed and worked tirelessly for the great cause of the Union.

"I was honoured and privileged to work with Martin for many years, as trusted colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party. Throughout turbulent times internally I always found myself on the same side as Martin; I trusted his political judgment and instincts implicitly. A man of deep faith, honesty and integrity, Martin Smyth was a political giant, an outstanding leader and above all, a good and decent man.

"When my Mother passed away in 2006, Martin visited our home and prayed with our family. He attended both of my parents funerals and was of steadfast support to me during those difficult times.

"This evening Ulster has lost a true and faithful son, our Orange Institution an outstanding former Grand Master and I have lost a true and dear friend.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences to Martin’s family circle at this difficult time. May God bless and sustain them in the days ahead.