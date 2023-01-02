A funeral notice said she passed away on 1 January in hospital and that she was the beloved wife of the late Dan, and much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman, Wing Commander, Noel Williams, paid tribute to the “inspirational” and “selfless” Ms Christie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am deeply shocked by the untimely death of Mrs Christie and my thoughts are first and foremost with her devastated family and many friends,” he said.

Her Majesty's former Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie CVO, OBE.

“Mrs Christie had a strong affinity with Mid and East Antrim and she was close to the hearts of many of our citizens for her vital and often life-changing work within our community.

“Indeed, so valued was Mrs Christie that in 2018 she was bestowed the highest honour our Council could grant – the Freedom of Mid and East Antrim Borough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Christie was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim in September 2008, on the retirement of The Right Honourable Lord O’Neill TD JP.

As Lord-Lieutenant she welcomed members of the Royal Family and world leaders to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie, a part of whose role was to welcome royalty during their visits to the county.

Mrs Christie gave a lifetime of service to Northern Ireland. Born in Castlederg, County Tyrone, she began her career in the Civil Service and was Private Secretary to several Secretaries of State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to serve and hold significant positions on a number of public bodies and charitable committees, in the arts sector and in the business community. These included Queen’s University Belfast Senate, North Eastern Education and Library Board, the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, the Royal British Legion, the District Policing Partnership, the RUC George Cross Association, the UDR Benevolent Fund, RNLI, Macmillan Cancer, the Women’s Institute and Girl Guiding.

In recognition of her personal service and dedication, Mrs Christie was awarded the private honour of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by Her late Majesty The Queen in 2017. This followed on from an OBE for services to Education in 2005 and previously an MBE for services to Government in 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Christie retired from the position of Lord- Lieutenant in 2019.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said he was deeply saddened by the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joan was a wonderful ambassador for the county and its people," he said. "Enthusiastic, professional and fun. She always had an eye to ensuring the county had its place and was well represented.

"I have known her for decades in her former role before a Lord Lieutenant. But it was in that post that she excelled. I was in her company on many occasions with members of the Royal Family and household where she was held in much respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV leader Jim Allister also said he was saddened by her death.

“Mrs Christie gave remarkable service and her engaging personality brought presence and impact to every event she attended," he said. "She was a great friend of ex-service personnel, regularly attending the UDR services in Kells & Connor and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad