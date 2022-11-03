The Ulster Unionist leader said that by triggering the Article 16 clause in the post-Brexit trading arrangements, the government would create “the time and space to achieve a negotiated outcome”.

Mr Beattie said: “We are entering a pivotal period. As negotiations are once again underway between the United Kingdom and European Union, we have the opportunity to finally deal with the problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol and see devolution restored.

“But any progress potentially stands to be put at risk by needlessly calling an Assembly election that will change nothing but stands to further undermine the return of devolution and cost the taxpayer £6.5million.

Port of Larne security checks

“Something needs to change. The opportunity exists to pause the calling of an election and allow negotiations between to the United Kingdom and European Union to continue in earnest. We believe that the time is right for the UK to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to facilitate this.”

Mr Beattie said there is no longer any doubt that the protocol difficulties need addressed.

“Article 16 states that either party in the negotiations may act unilaterally ‘If the application of this Protocol leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist…’. I think it is unquestionable that we are experiencing societal difficulties that are liable to persist,” he said.

“A negotiated outcome which removes the Irish Sea border will be the remedy, not rerunning an election we had six months ago. It is clear that the atmosphere and willingness to address the problems created by the Protocol are currently in a much different place than they have been.

