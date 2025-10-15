UUP MLA Doug Beattie says Troubles-era terror commanders need to be named.

Paramilitary commanders who ordered terrorist atrocities during the Troubles need to be tracked down, exposed and brought to justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to MLA Doug Beattie, who argues the names and actions of people who ran terrorist organisations need to be “widely publicised” in dealing with legacy issues – whether they’re alive or dead.

Reacting to Tuesday’s unveiling of a new legacy bill by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn, Mr Beattie complained that successive UK and Irish have failed to “go after those who directed terrorism” behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is right and proper to hold those who fired the bullets or planted the bombs to account, but we believe it needs to go further,” he said. “We need to track down those who sent these terrorists out to maim and murder.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn introduced the Troubles Bill at Westminster this week.

“That forensic piece of work should not hide from putting names in the public domain and using the full force of the law if they are alive or, in the case they are dead, to ensure their part in directing terrorism many is well documented.

“The Secretary of State must now be crystal clear about what [new Troubles legacy] legislation is going to achieve for victims in the short, medium, and long term.”

The joint UK-Irish framework introduced on Tuesday includes commitments to significantly restructure an investigation and truth recovery body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information. It will be renamed the Legacy Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the legislation will lift prohibitions on Troubles-related inquests and civil cases in UK courts.

The legacy bill includes a move to block Gerry Adams seeking compensation for being interned in the 1970s. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

The draft legislation also contains measures designed in response to concerns raised by military veterans about previous legacy processes.

These protections, which are not part of the joint framework, include provisions for witnesses to give evidence remotely without travelling to Northern Ireland.

The bill further includes provisions designed to stop former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams seeking compensation for being interned in the early 1970s – something Mr Adams decried, while accusing the Irish government of “colluding” with Westminster over the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad