Troubles victims’ group turns spotlight on Sinn Fein over its call to criminalise sectarian displays

The group (known as SEFF) said that the party’s constant rhetoric about rights is merely a “facade” given its connections with the IRA, whose paramilitary exploits it continues to commemorate.

The story has its roots in a video that surfaced late last week, showing several young men next to an Orange banner singing a song mocking murder victim Michaela McAreavey.

Mrs McAreavey (daughter of star GAA manager Mickey Harte) was slain while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, and – while the whole song is hard to make out – the men can be heard singing about her being “hammered” and “bate about” in her hotel room.

Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill addresses a crowd gathered at Clonoe Church in Coalisland to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of four IRA men

There have since been calls for the police to get involved – and if no crime can be found to charge them with, there are demands for the law to be re-written.

On Monday night Sinn Fein issued a statement from regional leader Michelle O’Neill (whom it termed First Minister designate) saying: “The vile scenes of recent days are a clear indication that laws to tackle hate crimes and sectarianism must be strengthened so those responsible can be properly held to account under the law.

“Sinn Fein will ensure that legislation on hate crime being proposed by the Justice Minister will be strong enough to deal with the type of incitement to sectarian hate exposed over the weekend.”

In response Kenny Donaldson (SEFF’s director of services, and also spokesman for the umbrella group Innocent Victims United) told the News Letter: “Many innocent victims and survivors of terrorism will be aghast at the brass neck of Sinn Fein.

“What does Michelle O’Neill believe she conveys to those impacted by Provisional IRA terrorism when she [attends] the dedication of memorials which commemorate those who were engaged in campaigns of terrorism against their own neighbours, with the predominance being those from a broadly Protestant and Unionist community background?”

He also pointed to rebel songs “which relay a hatred and contempt for those deemed to be of a different ethnic background”.

“[The IRA] was motivated by ethnic and sectarian hatred of others,” he added.

“There are countless examples of individuals who were assassinated purely because of their deemed religious denominational background.

“The facade must end. Sinn Fein are not the great defender of rights.

“The most fundamental right is the right to life and that right was extinguished by many protagonists over the years of ‘The Troubles’ - with the majority being the responsibility of the provisional republican movement.”

The News Letter put SEFF’s comments to Sinn Fein, and asked if the party would be happy for songs and murals that eulogise people’s paramilitary exploits to be criminalised, for example.

No response had been received at time of writing.