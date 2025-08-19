Troubles victims: We will not be collateral damage over Maze Long Kesh site over fears of terror shrine

By Philip Bradfield
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
A watch tower on the remnants of the former H Block Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn Northern Ireland.placeholder image
A leading victims group says its members will not be used as "collateral damage" in opening any sort of peace museum at the site of the Maze prison, near Lisburn.

SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson was speaking after Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford called for it to be opened up in its entirety for economic development.

In 2013 the DUP blocked a plan to build a so-called ‘peace centre’ at the site after terror victims objected that it would become “a shrine” to IRA terrorists who died on hunger strike.

Mr Donaldon responded: “We have no issues with the economic potential of the site being realised but our constituency of victims and survivors will not countenance a ‘Peace or Conflict Troubles’ Museum being sited there, interconnected with remaining prison buildings, including the hospital wing."

The remaining buildings and hospital wing have strong associations with IRA Hunger Strikers and a major IRA jailbreak.

He added: “Others may have changed their perspective over the years led by interest, and others simply are tone deaf to the symbolism that site presents for victims/survivors.

"But let everyone be clear; the largest constituency of victims/survivors - the Innocent Victims United (ivu) network - and many others don’t support further airbrushing ‘The Past.’"

He suggested that any development of the remaining prison buildings should be "taken off the table" or that a different site should be found that is "free from toxicity for those who already have carried the lion’s share of pain in this society".

Troubles victims "can no longer be used as others collateral damage" he added.

