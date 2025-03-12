Trump 'hasn't heard' Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP boycotting St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington
Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance have ruled out attending events in Washington DC, though DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has gone to America.
Asked about the boycotts while meeting Irish premier Micheal Martin in the Oval Office, Mr Trump told reporters: “I haven’t heard that, I really haven’t heard that”.
Politicians from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland regularly take part in engagements in America to mark St Patrick's Day.
Last year, the first minster and deputy first minister made the first joint St Patrick's Day visit by Executive Office ministers since 2016.
Several weeks ago, Michelle O’Neill announced she would boycott this year’s events due to Mr Trump’s attitude towards the conflict between Israel and Palestine, maintaining she was “taking a stand against injustice”.
Her comments came in the wake of Mr Trump’s suggestion that the United States could take over Gaza, resettling its population in the process.
But Ms Little-Pengelly said she would go, saying she wanted to “maintain long and rewarding” relationships with the US, while suggesting that leading Northern Ireland politicians need to “engage regardless of what our personal views may or may not be”.
Meanwhile, Alliance leader Naomi Long said she would “make no pretence of respecting” Mr Trump, and the SDLP also cited the Israel and Palestine conflict as the reason for their own boycott.
Asked about Mr Trump's comments, Ms Little-Pengelly told the PA news agency: “It’s a matter for Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Fein.”
She added: “I think it’s incredibly important for me to be here. We get unparalleled levels of access.”