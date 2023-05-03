The former US president made the claims as he visited his golf resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Nicola Sturgeon has not been very nice to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland.

Former US president Donald Trump alongside Nigel Farage from GB news during an interview at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the UK

“I think she (Sturgeon) was anti-business. She is a negative force.”

Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon “has been a very successful politician” but her resignation as first minister was a “good change for Scotland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “She has hurt Scotland. She has hurt education and tourism. She should have embraced us.”

He said he believes “you should embrace people like my friend Sean Connery”, and claimed the late James Bond star was “very proud of me and what I did for Scotland”.

Questioned by the newspaper on Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf, Mr Trump said: “I don’t know the gentleman but I hear he is a good man.”

He also said he hopes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will step in to help Trump Turnberry secure the British Open golf championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump played a round at the resort on Wednesday for the second day running.

His son Eric accompanied him as he took the wheel of a golf buggy.

Mr Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland this week as he faces legal trouble in the US.

A civil trial at the Federal District Court in Manhattan is hearing allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump arrived in Scotland on his private jet on Monday to cut a ribbon at a ceremony to break ground for a second course at his Menie Estate golf resort near Aberdeen. It will be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

The former president then flew to Prestwick Airport and travelled to Turnberry on Tuesday, where staff lined the steps and waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” to greet him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing a red baseball cap with the words “Make America Great Again” on it, Mr Trump shook hands and chatted with some of those waiting to welcome him.

He is expected to travel to his golf course at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland’s west coast later on Wednesday.

This is Mr Trump’s first trip to Scotland since leaving office.

He spent two days at his Turnberry course on a visit in 2018, which was met with widespread protests, and during which he also met then PM Theresa May and the Queen during his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad