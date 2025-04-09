Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Fein’s economy minister has been accused of putting her ideology of a united Ireland ahead of the needs of businesses in Northern Ireland.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley (Upper Bann) levelled the charge at Caoimhe Archibald , as the world continued to digest last week’s announcement of mass tariffs by US president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on UK imports to the US, but a 20% tariff on EU ones.

It is expected that both the EU and UK will retaliate with their own tariffs on US imports, in which case it is likely – thanks to the NI Protocol – that Northern Ireland will have to obey the EU rate, which could be higher than the UK’s.

Mr Buckley and Ms Archibald clashed over the issue at a meeting of Stormont’s economy committee today.

Afterwards Mr Buckley told the News Letter that Sinn Fein’s policy on tariffs is “all over the place”, because on the one hand the party says it wants to minimise them, while on the other it wants to embrace the EU “at all costs”.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Buckley said: “The First Minister Michelle O'Neill and senior Sinn Fein reps, including your predecessor, have released statements talking about the protection of the all-island economy. So can the minister outline: what actually does this mean? Are you advocating for businesses in Northern Ireland to be subject to the EU tariff on exports to the US?”

Ms Archibald replied: “I think that in the first instance it's important to say that none of us actually has clarity at the minute in respect of what tariffs mean. I've had the opportunity in recent days to engage with our business community, and key business leaders and trade union leaders and the lack of clarity, the lack of information is something that's being highlighted by them.”

Caoimhe Archibald speaking about US tariffs at Stormont's economy committee, 09-04-25

Mr Buckley said she had not answered the question, and she should "stop with the fence-sitting".

He asked again: "Do you believe we should be subject to the EU or the UK tariff? It's a simple question."

The reply came: “My position is very clear on this: I want to see a minimisation of tariffs across the board. I think the clear message that we have had from the business community and from political leaders right across both Britain and this island is we want to see negotiations on the way forward, we want to try and minimise the impact this is going to have full stop.”

Mr Buckley said once again: "Minister, I don't think you are clear."

Jonathan Buckley speaking about US tariffs at Stormont's economy committee, 09-04-25

She replied: "I think I am."

Afterwards, Mr Buckley told the News Letter that “her party's position is all over the place".

In reality, protecting the all-island economy translates into "asking Northern Ireland businesses to suffer the same fate as their European counterparts, which is 20% tariffs" on exports to the US, he said (plus whatever tariffs the EU will impose on US imports).

This shows that Sinn Fein “didn't care about Northern Ireland businesses: it was the EU at all costs".