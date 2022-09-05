Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on protocol’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Times says that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.

The EU and the UK remain deadlocked over the protocol, with the Government pushing ahead with its controversial Bill to give ministers powers to scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade.

The agreement, which was agreed between the EU and the British Government in order to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland who say it cuts off the region from the rest of the UK.

The row over the protocol has upended politics in Northern Ireland, which is currently without a functioning government despite elections being held in May.

According to the Sunday Times, Truss’ team sees a window for talks before Mr Martin leaves office in December, as part of a coalition agreement between the governing parties of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Fine Gael leader and former taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in line to replace Mr Martin.

On Saturday, Mr Martin used a speech at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford to warn that unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol is “testing and fraying” the partnership between Britain and Ireland, but said that he wants to work with the next prime minister in an “open and constructive way”.

The Irish premier said the forthcoming announcement of a new British prime minister offers a chance to “reset” the fractured relationship between the UK and Ireland.

Micheal Martin said he is “anxious” that a window of opportunity is opening to repair relations between the two governments.

Mr Martin told RTE: “We are very anxious that a window of opportunity is opening up, the election of a new British prime minister and new government presents an opportunity to reset the British-Irish relationship and also the European Union and United Kingdom relationship in context of the protocol.

“The spirit within which we are approaching next week and beyond is a constructive one. We believe the breadth and depth of the UK-Irish relationship is such that there’s an imperative on us all to work together in a constructive way.