​TUV ‘a party on the up’ says leader Jim Allister ahead of party conference in Kells

Jim Allister speaking at a previous TUV party conference in Cookstown

The party has focused much of its energies on the Irish Sea border campaign in recent years – which has paid off at the ballot box.

However, its challenge is now keeping that momentum up as the unionist parties – once united on the issue – take different paths.

Mr Allister said: “TUV is a party on the up. Recent weeks have seen an increase in membership across the Province as Unionists join the only political party which has remained true to its pledges to the electorate and I expect that to be reflected in the turnout of delegates to our conference.

“In addition to hearing from a range of TUV speakers, we look forward to being joined by the leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice, and his deputy, Ben Habib who has taken such a resolute stand against the Irish Sea Border.”

Ben Habib has been by Jim Allister’s side at many anti-protocol events in recent years, and TUV members campaigned with him in a recent by election.

Some polls put Reform at 14% nationally, making them the third party in terms of popular support in the United Kingdom, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

However, the UK first-past-the-post electoral system makes it hard for new parties to break through into the House of Commons. Former Tory MP Lee Anderson recently defected to the party after being suspended by the Tories for saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan was being controlled by "Islamists”.

There has been some speculation about the purpose of both the Reform leader Richard Tice and Ben Habib attending the TUV conference.

A merger like the failed UCUNF project between the Ulster Unionists and Conservatives in the 2010 general election seems unlikely – but some form of arrangement may be on the cards.

The parties share a lot of common ground, including on the Windsor Framework – as well on certain economic and societal issues.

The TUV is expected to run candidates against the DUP in the forthcoming Westminster election in protest at the party’s sea border stance.