TUV accuse Stormont chair of ‘disorderly behaviour’ over cutting cameras

The authority of the Alliance chair of Stormont’s Executive Office committee to cut cameras at a heated committee meeting this week has been questioned by the TUV.

Paula Bradshaw ordered Wednesday’s meeting to go into private session when the TUV MLA Timothy Gaston had raised a letter of complaint about her handling of the previous week’s meeting – where the First Minister was questioned about the McMonagle scandal.

The TUV have picked up on legislation pointed out by the loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, questioning the legality of Ms Bradshaw’s decision.

A party spokesperson said the chair has set a precedent the previous week that correspondence concerning complaints about members of the committee were dealt with at the start of business and read into the record.

Paula Bradshaw instructed an official to cut a live feed of the Executive Office committee after a TUV MLA raised a letter of complaint against her.

“Since then, standing order 66 (2) has been highlighted by Mr Bryson. It would certainly be interesting to hear the Speaker’s interpretation of how Ms Bradshaw acted unilaterally to shut down the meeting in light of what standing orders say.

“It is worth remembering that on Monday Mr Gaston highlighted to the Speaker that he was afforded just one minute and nine seconds to speak during an hour-long evidence session. This prompted Mr Poots to observe: ‘I may vehemently disagree with many of the views expressed in the Chamber, but I will fight for the right of each Member to express those views, provided that they are within the confines that I have outlined. The House is responsible for holding Ministers to account be it in the Chamber or in Committee. The House does that on behalf of the people who elect Members to the House’.

“Every Member should have the opportunity to be heard, within reason and proportionately.”

The TUV is considering raising a point of order over the “disorderly behaviour of the chair of the Executive Committee”.