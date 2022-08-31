TUV accuses Alliance of ‘blocking attempt to tackle sectarianism’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the recent meeting of Ards and North Down Council, elected representatives heard a motion to withdraw funding from any sporting organisations “with any political objectives or named references to terrorism in their constitution, club names, stadiums or competitions”.

The motion, by TUV councillor Stephen Cooper and independent unionist councillors Tom Smith and Wesley Irvine, also called for a report by council officers outlining the specific relevant council policy.

Alliance attempted to stop the tabling of the motion for a solicitor’s opinion, to ascertain whether the proposal was competent and/or legal. This was overruled by the council’s chief executive Stephen Reid, who said the motion was lawful and in line with council criteria for debate.

TUV councillor Stephen Cooper accused Alliance of trying to ‘usurp democracy’

Alliance Alderman Alan McDowell said: “I wasn’t aware this council had a policy to discriminate against people with a different political, religious or sporting preference.”

He added: “I would like to remind members what happened to Craigavon councillors in the 1980s. In 1986 Craigavon council refused St Peter’s GAA club a lease on waste ground for a football pitch. The club took the council to court and won damages and costs.

“The local government auditor stepped in and surcharged 17 councillors who served on the council between 1977 and 1985, and 12 councillors were disqualified from holding office for at least five years.

“I thought we had moved on. Apparently some have not, and are trying to bring this council into disrepute.”

Mr Smith said: “You must remember some months ago when some Orange lodges were denied funding by this council because they were deemed to be political organisations. So I don’t think Alliance can kick up about that.

“There is no mention of the GAA anywhere in this proposal. Perhaps Alderman McDowell can tell us why he immediately brings up the GAA on this.”

Mr Cooper said after the meeting: “ I am disgusted at this blatant attempt by the Alliance to try and usurp any attempt at tackling the scourge of sectarianism in our communities, and worse still, sport.

“This is scraping the barrel and a clear attempt at usurping democracy.

“The irony of a party such as Alliance, which claims to be a cross-community party, in opposing this motion which aims to remove all sectarian baggage from the sporting arena, is diabolical but hardly surprising.”