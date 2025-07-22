TUV and UUP report 'coordinated' theft of Union Flags from Mid Ulster homes

The TUV and UUP have both hit out at the "coordinated" theft of over a dozen Union Flags from people's homes across a small area of Mid-Ulster.

The TUV and UUP have both hit out at the "coordinated" theft of over a dozen Union Flags from people's homes across a small area of Mid-Ulster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unionists have reported that the flags have been stolen from people's homes and gardens in Upperlands, Innisrush, Tobermore, Coagh and Cookstown.

TUV Mid Ulster chairman Glenn Moore said: "A series of coordinated thefts of Union flags from private property across multiple villages has caused deep anger and concern within the local community. Incidents have been reported in: Upperlands, Innisrush, Tobermore, Coagh, Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These disgraceful acts are not isolated or random — they represent a deliberate attempt to intimidate, trespass on private property and attack the peaceful expression of cultural identity.

“This is theft, pure and simple. It is also an intentional effort to stir up tensions by targeting people’s legitimate traditions. Those responsible have broken the law and they have crossed a line by targeting private homes, gardens, and properties."

Mr Moore said the community demands, "immediate police action" to bring those responsible to justice, increased patrols and visible policing in affected areas to deter further attacks and the "full recovery of stolen property and proper enforcement of the law".

He added: “We will not be silenced by petty criminality. Unionist communities have every right to celebrate their culture peacefully and legally without fear of harassment or theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information should contact the PSNI immediately. The wider community is watching to see that this sustained campaign of theft and intimidation is treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

Ulster Unionist Party representative for Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson said the removal of flags at Killymoon Street and at Main Street, Coagh in are attempts to heighten tensions.

It is understood several flags were removed in Coagh village in the early hours of Friday morning, 18 July.

"The Twelfth should be a celebration of peaceful expression of cultural identity and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the removal of these flags to contact the PSNI," Mr Wilson told the Mid Ulster Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wilson also congratulated Coagh District Orange Order for their efforts in organising “a memorable and dignified parade this year, showcasing tradition, and community spirit".