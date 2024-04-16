Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is no longer a DUP MP - but his name remains on a temporary sign at the party's Lisburn office.

The former DUP leader was charged with the offences last month – charges he says he will strenuously contest.

However, the Alliance Party has declined to join the TUV call for an election – despite its campaign in the constituency being effectively underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson remains the MP for Lagan Valley but is currently not attending parliament and cannot vote. The TUV leader says the situation cannot continue.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is reported to be planning to strenuously challenge the charges against him. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Allister said: “With Lagan Valley facing months of no voice and no representation in the House of Commons Jeffrey Donaldson should resign and allow a by-election. His days of representing Lagan Valley are clearly over. So, he should do the right thing and step aside to facilitate a by-election.“This constituency already has the ignominy of having an unelected MLA, following Jeffrey Donaldson’s refusal to serve Lagan Valley in Stormont, despite standing for election for that purpose.

“Now, it has no voice in Parliament. That is not good enough nor reflective of the interests of the people of Lagan Valley. Accordingly, a by-election is now required.”

The TUV have formed an electoral alliance with Reform UK for the upcoming general election. The parties haven’t selected candidates as yet, but a potential candidate is Lorna Smyth. The RAF veteran ran in the Lagan Valley constituency for TUV in the last Assembly election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance – who will pose a big challenge the DUP when an election is called – wouldn’t commit to calling for a by-election. A spokesperson said: “As there is a live investigation, we will not be commenting any further”.

However, the party’s campaign in the area is effectively under way. It had two teams of activists knocking doors in a new part of the constituency this week. Its MLA Sorcha Eastwood has a high profile in Lagan Valley. On Monday she was out leafleting in Dollingstown and posted on the social media platform X saying: “We have a real chance to make positive history in Lagan Valley & team Alliance are out every day working for a better future for us all”. In an accompanying video Ms Eastwood said “We’re not taking anything for granted”.

Despite being a solidly unionist seat, there is a strong chance that a fractured unionist vote could see an Alliance victory.

Only Sir Jeffrey Donaldson can make the decision to resign his position, the DUP have no say in the matter. However, many in the party will be reluctant to fight a by-election so soon after Mr Donaldson’s resignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party hasn’t yet selected a candidate, however suggested names include Emma Little Pengelly, Paul Givan, Edwin Poots and Jonathan Buckley.

Independent unionist Lisburn councillor Gary Hynds – who has run for Westminster in Lagan Valley previously – says a by-election would be a waste of time.

“The people of Lagan Valley deserve representation. However, a by-election will take 2 or 3 months to happen, and there is already a general election scheduled to place this year. So, a by-election at this stage would see a lot of public money spent for a new MP to barely get the seat warm (if they are lucky).

“Then we would see another election with another campaign and more public money spent almost immediately after. I think people would prefer politicians here to get on with their current jobs rather than get distracted by a needless by-election, especially those only just back to work at Stormont. There is much to be done. They need to get on with it”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that there is nothing to prevent Sir Jeffrey attending parliament, but that the DUP have informed Commons authorities that he will not be attending. He does not have a proxy vote, but future changes to the rules could allow that for a period of up to seven months.