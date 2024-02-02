Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The by-election was triggered after Tory Peter Bone MP was suspended for subjecting a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

Wellingborough voted 62.4% in favour of Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum, so Mr Habib, Reform UK's candidate, said this could give his party - formerly the Brexit Party - good odds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Habib has shared many platforms with the TUV around Northern Ireland over the past two years as they stood against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A delegation of TUV members is canvassing for ex-MEP Ben Habib as he fights to secure the Westminster seat in the Wellingborough by-election in Northamptonshire.

TUV vice chairman Allister Kyle said it was a pleasure to join Ben Habib’s campaign on 2 and 3 February as he fights for a seat in the Commons.

He said: “Ben is a man with a national vision which encompasses the whole of the UK. In stark contrast to successive governments of whatever colour Ben Habib has proven beyond doubt that he cares passionately about Northern Ireland’s place within our family of nations.”

“This has been illustrated no later than today when he joined with Baroness Hoey, Jamie Bryson and the TUV leader Jim Allister in seeking and abstaining legal advice from one of the eminent legal minds in the country exposing the DUP claims about the Protocol and Sea Border for the bluster it is.”