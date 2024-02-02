TUV delegation canvasses for Ben Habib and Reform UK in Wellingborough by-election
The by-election was triggered after Tory Peter Bone MP was suspended for subjecting a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.
Wellingborough voted 62.4% in favour of Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum, so Mr Habib, Reform UK's candidate, said this could give his party - formerly the Brexit Party - good odds.
Mr Habib has shared many platforms with the TUV around Northern Ireland over the past two years as they stood against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
TUV vice chairman Allister Kyle said it was a pleasure to join Ben Habib’s campaign on 2 and 3 February as he fights for a seat in the Commons.
He said: “Ben is a man with a national vision which encompasses the whole of the UK. In stark contrast to successive governments of whatever colour Ben Habib has proven beyond doubt that he cares passionately about Northern Ireland’s place within our family of nations.”
“This has been illustrated no later than today when he joined with Baroness Hoey, Jamie Bryson and the TUV leader Jim Allister in seeking and abstaining legal advice from one of the eminent legal minds in the country exposing the DUP claims about the Protocol and Sea Border for the bluster it is.”
He added: “We have no doubt that if successful in his campaign in Wellingborough he will not just be an effective voice for his constituents but for the whole of the UK.”